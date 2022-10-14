Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,480 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.80 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

