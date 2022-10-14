Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,480 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.25. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

