Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,650 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of Essex Property Trust worth $38,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after buying an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 466,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,081,000 after buying an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.48 and a 200-day moving average of $284.59. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.83 and a 52-week high of $363.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.69.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

