Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 25,819 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,194 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,819 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $296.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.71 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 3,747 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $1,138,713.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,959.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,831 shares of company stock worth $56,532,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

