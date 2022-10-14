Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 15,015 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,015 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $40,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 811,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,036,000 after buying an additional 117,563 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 272.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.87 and a one year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

