Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $37,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.88.

Shares of ISRG opened at $190.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.40 and a 200 day moving average of $224.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

