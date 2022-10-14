Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $22,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA stock opened at $278.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.56.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.47.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $63,317.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

