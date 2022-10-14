Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 82.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after buying an additional 28,886 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 102.1% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.31.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.8 %

NOC opened at $501.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.