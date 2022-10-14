Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.74.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

