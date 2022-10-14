Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $43.06 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $43,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,639,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $367.17 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.18. The company has a market cap of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.58.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

