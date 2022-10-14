Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $39.20 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $39,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 17.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 31.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.3% during the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.74.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

