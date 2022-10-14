Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $31.39 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $31,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of EOG opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

