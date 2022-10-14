Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $21,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,684,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,505,000 after acquiring an additional 142,747 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $85,838.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock valued at $933,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $169.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.48. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.