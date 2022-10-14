Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,534 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Healthpeak Properties worth $30,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $22.73 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 292.69%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

