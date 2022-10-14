Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SYK opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.97. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

