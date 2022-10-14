Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,058,165,000 after buying an additional 906,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,470,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,412,000 after buying an additional 87,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $128.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.