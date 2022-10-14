Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 143,548 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,548 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $20,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

