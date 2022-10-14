ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.91

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 396841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 261 to SEK 267 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

