Aspireon Wealth Advisors Sells 12,507 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $78,763,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 34,053 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,210,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,047,000 after buying an additional 309,801 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,099,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 61,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 271,948 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $17.83. 173,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

