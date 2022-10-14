Aspireon Wealth Advisors Sells 11,718 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,718 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.6% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,169. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.30 and a 200 day moving average of $404.22.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

