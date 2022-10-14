Aspireon Wealth Advisors Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,781 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Aspireon Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Starfox Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,643,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $5,833,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after purchasing an additional 476,558 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KWEB stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,395,520. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

