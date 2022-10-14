Aspireon Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 6,901 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,578,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

