Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Update

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Stock Up 6.3 %

OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Aspen Pharmacare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.1332 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

