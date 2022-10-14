ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.59

Shares of ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 22315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

ASOMY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,921.11.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

