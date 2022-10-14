ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in September

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASMPT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 5.53%.

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments. The company provides deposition process equipment, wafer separation equipment, AOI/FOL equipment, die attach equipment, wire bonding equipment, dispensing equipment, encapsulation solutions equipment, and CIS equipment.

