Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 308 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Shell by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell by 55.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $52.19 on Friday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. HSBC dropped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a research note on Thursday. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,121.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

