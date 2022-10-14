Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,748,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $924,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,000 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

