Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 64,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $105.67 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $118.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.66.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

