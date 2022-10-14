Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

BR opened at $142.71 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $132.40 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.21.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BR. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

