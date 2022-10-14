Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23,443.5% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,847 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 346,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46,508 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $822.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.80 and a beta of 1.57. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $600.68 and a 52 week high of $1,711.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $914.83 and a 200 day moving average of $874.21.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

