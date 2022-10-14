Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS.

AJG has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AJG opened at $178.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $172.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,681,000. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

