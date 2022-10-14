Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

ARW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.00.

NYSE ARW opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average is $112.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $0.21. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 631,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,811,000 after acquiring an additional 448,593 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,429,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 372.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 432,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,282,000 after purchasing an additional 340,716 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7,977.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 210,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 207,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

