Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.85

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.85 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.72 ($0.02). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 521,205 shares.

Armadale Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of £10.18 million and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 41.47, a current ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

About Armadale Capital

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

