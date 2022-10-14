Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $51.77 million and $2.73 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013757 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00019691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007185 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005237 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004732 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004601 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,810,996 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark (ARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Ark has a current supply of 161,278,856 with 141,793,003.6534721 in circulation. The last known price of Ark is 0.36365133 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,291,837.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars.

