Ark (ARK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $52.40 million and $2.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00018849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007088 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004679 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004684 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,821,786 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark (ARK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Ark has a current supply of 161,278,856 with 141,814,585.6534721 in circulation. The last known price of Ark is 0.37140817 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,553,883.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

