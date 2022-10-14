Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,075 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,052.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $59.69 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

