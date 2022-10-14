Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 9.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP now owns 16,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 48.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

