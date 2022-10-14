Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $7,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ES. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 605.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $456,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.58%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

