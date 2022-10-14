Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.32 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

TT opened at $147.05 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

