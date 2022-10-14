Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.51 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Workday by 32.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 135,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $68,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 19.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 846 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 6.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,767 shares of company stock valued at $16,373,511. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workday Stock Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Workday from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Workday from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $142.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of -182.96 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

