Arizona State Retirement System Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 148.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENPH opened at $248.70 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $324.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $288.76 and its 200-day moving average is $226.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.92, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

