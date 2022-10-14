Arizona State Retirement System Has $6.85 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

DTE stock opened at $106.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.59. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

