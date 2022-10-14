Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 12,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 327,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 153,573 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.97.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

