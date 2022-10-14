Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KDP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 896.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

KDP opened at $38.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.36 per share, for a total transaction of $471,916.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,665.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,258 and sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

