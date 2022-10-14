Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,327 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $7,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $126.11 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

