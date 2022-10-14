Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $7,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,243.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 188,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,026 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 86,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $53.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.86. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

