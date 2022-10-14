Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 201,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

