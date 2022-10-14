Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,164,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,732,002,000 after acquiring an additional 306,870 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,343,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $392.82 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $412.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.73.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.22.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

