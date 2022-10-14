Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 151 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Seagen by 1,053.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $133.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Seagen’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,064,171.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $278,990.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,371 shares in the company, valued at $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,368. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $181.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.21.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

