Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Arizona Metals Trading Up 2.3 %

CVE AMC traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.96. 56,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,437. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.81 million and a P/E ratio of -16.36. Arizona Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.42 and a 52 week high of C$6.98.

About Arizona Metals

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arizona Metals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.